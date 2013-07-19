Sizzling Stock Alert - JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK), Affymetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFFX), Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS), Joe's Jeans Inc (NASDAQ:JOEZ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK), Affymetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFFX), Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS), Joe's Jeans Inc (NASDAQ:JOEZ)



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) declined -39.07% recently, while trading on 9.01M shares at the price of $6.99. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $6.90 on Jul 18, 2013 and was moved to its maximum level of $16.70 on Sep 6, 2012. The stock changed hands in a range of $6.90 to $8.90, bringing its market capitalization at about $156.03M. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKKS) is a multi-line, multi-brand toy company that designs, produces, markets and distributes toys and related products, pet toys, consumables and related products, electronics and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products.



Affymetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFFX) loss of -16.41% recently, in the current trading session, at $4.33 with a total volume of 1.52M shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 747,050.00 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $2.96 and above $5.26. It floated in a range of $4.32 to $4.75 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 2.17. Its market capitalization now moved to about $307.86M. Affymetrix, Inc. (Affymetrix) is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and service of consumables and systems for genetic analysis in the life sciences and clinical healthcare markets.



Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) recently recorded a fall of -9.53% and was moving within a range of $23.90 -$25.65. Its current trading price is $24.03. The share price hit its 52-week low of $16.62 on Mar 4, 2013 and $34.38 was the best price in the same period. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 5.42M shares, versus an average volume of 1.28M shares. Select Comfort Corporation (Select Comfort) is a bed manufacturer and retailer. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of the Sleep Number bed, which allows individuals to adjust the firmness and support on each side at the touch of a button.



Joe's Jeans Inc (NASDAQ:JOEZ) loss of -9.22% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $87.14M. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 4.71M shares, as compared to average trading volume of 786,882.00 shares. The share price after opening at $1.41, made a high of $1.43 and hovered above $1.26, while its recent trading price was $1.28. Joe's Jeans Inc. (Joe's Jeans) is engaged in designing, developing and marketing its Joe's products, which include denim jeans, related casual wear and accessories.



