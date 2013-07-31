Sizzling Stock Alert: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Hewlett-Packard Company (NYSE:HPQ), Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc.(NYSE:FCX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Hewlett-Packard Company (NYSE:HPQ), Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. (NYSE:FCX)



Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) opened its shares at the price of $27.42 for the day. Its closing price was $27.07 after losing -0.88% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 13.3 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 17.78 million shares. The beta of MS stands at1.58.



Morgan Stanley is a global financial services company that, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides its products and services to a range of clients and customers, including corporations, governments, financial institutions and individuals.



Has MS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Tesla Motors Inc(NASDAQ:TSLA) percentage change plunged -2.14% to close at $131.74 with the total traded volume of 13.13 million shares, more than average volume of 9.68 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $25.52 - $137.49, while its day lowest price was $128.18 and it hit its day highest price at $137.49.



Tesla Motors, Inc. (Tesla) designs, develops, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and advanced electric vehicle powertrain components.



Has TSLA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Hewlett-Packard Company (NYSE:HPQ) ended its day with the gain of +0.43% and closed at the price of $25.78 after opening at $25.77. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 13.11million shares, as compared to its average volume of 14.05 million shares.



Hewlett-Packard Company (HP) is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises, including customers in the Government, health and education sectors.



Will HPQ Continue To Move Higher?Find Out Here



Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc.(NYSE:FCX) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 13.02 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 15.79 million shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $28.64 for the day and its closing price was $28.21 after losing -1.23% for the day.



Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. (FCX) is an international mining company. FCX is one of the copper, gold and molybdenum mining companies in terms of reserves and production.



Will FCX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlertsis a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/