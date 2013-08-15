Sizzling Stock Alert - MyEcheck Inc (OTCMKTS:MYEC), Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY), Freedom Energy Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FDMF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MyEcheck Inc (OTCMKTS:MYEC), Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY), Freedom Energy Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FDMF)



MyEcheck Inc (OTCMKTS:MYEC) decline -25.00% to closed at the price of $0.0279after opening at $0.0043. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 32.65M shares, as compared to its average volume of 31.66M shares. MyECheck, Inc. (MyECheck) is an electronic transaction data processor. The Company provides an alternative payment solution to paper checks, cards or ACH payments. MyECheck utilizes a method of clearing check data for payments.



Will MYEC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 782,714.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.25M shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.19for the day and its closing price was $0.194after gaining +9.92% for the day. Exide Technologies (Exide) is engaged in stored electrical energy solutions, and is a manufacturer and supplier of lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications in the worldwide. Exide operates in four business segments.



Will XIDEQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY) traded with volume of 59,386.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 86,741.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $8.55 and closed at $8.61 after gain +0.12%. Fiat SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the automobile sector that designs, produces and sells cars for the mass market under the Fiat, Lancia, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Jeep, Abarth, Ferrari and Maserati brands.

Why Should Investors Buy FIATY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Freedom Energy Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FDMF) stock traded with total volume of 4.39M shares, while the average trading volume remained 856,008.00 shares. FDMF started its trading session with the price of $0.0049 and closed at $0.0046 after gain +15.00%. Freedom Energy Holdings, Inc. (FDMF) is a holding company with a focus on the identification of opportunities within the oil and energy sectors. KC-9000 is the Company’s heavy oil technology, to assist in the recovery of heavy oil.



Will FDMF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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