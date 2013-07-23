Sizzling Stock Alert - New World Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:NWGC), Radient Pharmaceuticals Corp(OTCMKTS:RXPC), Bioelectronics Corp(OTCMKTS:BIEL), MINDPIX CORP NEW(OTCMKTS:MPIX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: New World Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:NWGC), Radient Pharmaceuticals Corp(OTCMKTS:RXPC), Bioelectronics Corp(OTCMKTS:BIEL), MINDPIX CORP NEW(OTCMKTS:MPIX)



New World Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:NWGC) opened its shares at the price of $0.0019 for the day. Its closing price was $0.0020 after gaining +5.26% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 8.71M shares. New World Gold Corp, formerly New Asia Gold Corp, is a Vancouver-based resource exploration company. The Company’s efforts are focussed at exploiting oil reserves in the Athabasca oil sands of Alberta, Canada. The Company’s oil sands assets include oil sands section, Athabasca, Alberta, Canada. Its conventional oil and gas assets include EIGHT MILE Property, British Columbia.



Radient Pharmaceuticals Corp(OTCMKTS:RXPC) traded to close at $0.0002 with the total traded volume of 8.62M shares, more than average volume of 36.64M. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0001 - $0.0003, while its day lowest price was $0.0001 and it hit its day highest price at $0.0002. Radient Pharmaceuticals Corporation focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of diagnostic tests that help physicians answer clinical questions related to early disease-state detection, treatment strategy, and the monitoring of disease progression or recurrence.



Bioelectronics Corp(OTCMKTS:BIEL) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 8.10M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 9.47M shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $0.01- $0.01, while its day lowest price was $0.01 and it hit its day highest price at $0.01. BIEL total market capitalization is $4.08 million. BioElectronics Corporation is a development-stage company. The Company is a provider of drug-free, anti-inflammatory medical devices and patches. Its product categories include ActiPatch, Allay, HealFast and RecoveryRx. The Company’s wafer thin patches contain an embedded microchip and battery that deliver pulsed electromagnetic energy. The Company markets and sells its products under the brand names ActiPatch, Allay and Recovery.



MINDPIX CORP NEW(OTCMKTS:MPIX) started its trading session with the price of $0.01 and closed at $0.0099 after decline -10.00%. MPIX stocks traded with total volume of 8.08M shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.81M shares. Day range of the stock was 0.01 -$0.01. Mindpix, Corp. operates as a diversified multi-media technology/Internet entertainment content company worldwide. It owns, develops, produces, and sells music, family movies, DVD?s, television programming and broadcasting



