Sizzling Stock Alert: Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OREX), Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS), Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OREX), Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS), Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)



Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OREX) opened its shares at the price of $5.15 for the day. Its closing price was $5.33 after gaining +5.54% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.46 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.17 million shares. The beta of OREX stands at1.69. Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of obesity.



Why Should Investors Buy OREX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) percentage change plunged -0.60% to close at $4.97 with the total traded volume of 1.45 million shares, and average volume of 1.77 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.29 - $5.96, while its day lowest price was $4.90 and it hit its day highest price at $5.35. Exelixis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It focuses on developing and commercializing COMETRIQ (cabozantinib).



Will EXEL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) started its trading session with the price of $6.98 and closed at $6.79by scoring -2.72%. KTOS’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.45 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 525,024.00 shares. The beta of KTOS stands at 1.19. Day range of the stock was $6.50 -$6.99. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally.



Why Should Investors Buy KTOS After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) ended its day with the loss of -3.08% and closed at the price of $2.20 after opening at $2.25. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.45 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.76 million shares.



Will CETV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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