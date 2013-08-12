Sizzling Stock Alert - OriginOil Inc(OTCMKTS:OOIL), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY), Usinas Siderurgicas De Minas G (ADR)(OTCMKTS:USNZY), Exobox Technologies Corp(NDA)(OTCMKTS:EXBX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: OriginOil Inc(OTCMKTS:OOIL), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY), Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas G (ADR)(OTCMKTS:USNZY), Exobox Technologies Corp(NDA)(OTCMKTS:EXBX)



OriginOil Inc(OTCMKTS:OOIL) ended higher +29.63% and complete the day at $0.350. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 487,043. After opening at $0.28, the stock hit as high as $0.35. However, it traded between $0.27 and $1.24 over the last twelve months.



OriginOil, Inc., is a technology company. The Company is primarily involved in research and development activities, and sales of pilot and demonstration equipment. The Company has developed an energy production process for harvesting algae and cleaning up oil and gas water.



For How Long OOIL will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY) closed yesterday at $37.17, a -0.08% decrease. Around 47,596 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 76,822 shares. The company is now valued at around $93.03 billion.



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, (LVMH), is a France-based luxury goods company. It owns a portfolio of luxury brands and its business activities are divided into five segments: Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, and Selective Retailing.



Has LVMUY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas G (ADR)(OTCMKTS:USNZY) moved +2.50 percent higher at $4.01 and traded between $4.00 and $4.13 after opening the day at $4.00. Its performance over the last five days remained 8.75%, which stands at 31.83% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -34.08%.



Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, formerly COSIPA - Companhia Siderurgica Paulista, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the steel industry. The Company is principally involved in the production and sale of flat rolled steel. As of December 31, 2011, it had a capacity to produce 9.5 million tons of steel per year.



For How Long USNZY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Exobox Technologies Corp(NDA)(OTCMKTS:EXBX) shares fall, losing -48.65 percent to close at $0.0019. The stock is up around 850% this year and 533.33% for the last 12 months. Around 11.26 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 1.09 million shares.



Exobox Technologies Corp. (Exobox) is a development-stage company. The Company develops and delivers information risk management and security software solutions that help organizations protect and recover their information assets. It focuses on developing licensed digital security technologies for a range of security-sensitive networks, devices and other applications



Will EXBX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/