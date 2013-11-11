Sizzling Stock Alert: PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI), Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL), Dendreon Corporation (NASDAQ:DNDN), FREDDIE MAC PFD Z (OTCBB:FMCKJ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI), Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL), Dendreon Corporation (NASDAQ:DNDN), FREDDIE MAC PFD Z (OTCBB:FMCKJ)



PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) opened its shares at the price of $8.10 for the day. Its closing price was $8.48 after gaining +4.95% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.33 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.96 million shares. The beta of PDLI stands at0.59. PDL BioPharma, Inc. engages in intellectual property asset management and patent portfolio and related assets investment activities.



For How Long PDLI’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) percentage change plunged -1.20% to close at $8.25 with the total traded volume of 220,209.00 shares, and average volume of 71,817.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.48 - $10.87, while its day lowest price was $8.20 and it hit its day highest price at $8.50. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. engages in the production, sale, and export of wines. It sells wines through independent wine and spirits distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.



Will CWGL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Dendreon Corporation (NASDAQ:DNDN) started its trading session with the price of $2.41 and closed at $2.57 by scoring +7.98%. DNDN’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.21 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.59 million shares. The beta of DNDN stands at 4.79. Day range of the stock was $2.38 -$2.57. Dendreon Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics to enhance cancer treatment options for patients.



For How Long DNDN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



FREDDIE MAC PFD Z (OTCBB:FMCKJ) ended its day with the loss of -1.22% and closed at the price of $8.10 after opening at $8.27. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 767,982.00shares, as compared to its average volume of 772,456.00 shares.



Why Should Investors Buy FMCKJ After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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