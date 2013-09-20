Sizzling Stock Alert - Southern ITS International Inc(OTCMKTS:SITS), Adidas AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ADDYY), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), CAL-BAY INTL INC(OTCMKTS:CBYI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Southern ITS International Inc(OTCMKTS:SITS), adidas AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ADDYY), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), CAL-BAY INTL INC(OTCMKTS:CBYI).



Southern ITS International Inc(OTCMKTS:SITS) ended lower -1.33% and complete the day at $0.0074. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 19.24 million. After opening at $0.0075, the stock hit as high as $0.0088. However, it traded between $0.001 and $0.0135 over the last twelve months.



Southern ITS International Inc. develops, markets, and installs electronic security systems. The company was formerly known as Southern-ITS Corporation and changed its name to Southern ITS International Inc. in April 2012.



Has SITS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



adidas AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ADDYY) closed yesterday at $52.95 a -4.77% decrease. Around 145,142 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 49,186 shares. The company is now valued at around $23.26 billion.



adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, developing, producing, and marketing of athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear, apparel, and hardware, such as bags and balls primarily under the adidas and Reebok brands



Has ADDYY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY) moved -2.55 percent lower at $46.56 and traded between $46.20 and $47.10 after opening the day at $47.00. Its performance over the last five days remained 5.67%, which stands at -1.73% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 7.11%.



Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles



Why Should Investors Buy VLKAY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



CAL-BAY INTL INC(OTCMKTS:CBYI) close at $0.0019. The stock is up around 1800% this year and 1800% for the last 12 months. Around 98.48 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 126.62 million shares.



Cal Bay International, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, management, sale, and rental of commercial or residential properties in the United States. It also provides consulting services to individuals and/or businesses



Can CBYI Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



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