Sizzling Stock Alert - Strategic Global Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBV), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY), MYEZSMOKES, INC (OTCMKTS:XRMB) , FEDERAL NATL PFD T(OTCBB:FNMAT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Strategic Global Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBV), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY), MYEZSMOKES, INC (OTCMKTS:XRMB) , FEDERAL NATL PFD T(OTCBB:FNMAT)



Strategic Global Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBV) gain +53.66% to closed at the price of $0.0189 after opening at $0.01. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.06M shares, as compared to its average volume of 55,535.00 shares. Strategic Global Investments Inc., formerly American Consolidated Laboratories, is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of rigid gas permeable lenses and speciality soft lenses.



For How Long STBV Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY) traded with volume of 69,232.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 74,263.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $21.55 and closed at 21.34 after decline -0.79%. NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sell of automobiles. The Company has two business segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklifts, marine products and accessories.



Will NSANY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



MYEZSMOKES, INC (OTCMKTS:XRMB) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 301,339.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 66,177.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.63 for the day and its closing price was $0.650. MYEZSMOKES, Inc. engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of electronic cigarettes. The company offers e-cigarette starter kits and disposable e-cigarette kits, as well as re-fill cartomizers in tobacco and menthol flavors.



Is XRMB a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



FEDERAL NATL PFD T(OTCBB:FNMAT)stock traded with total volume of 82,779.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 192,285.00 shares. FNMAT started its trading session with the price of $7.46and closed at $7.45. Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS).



Is FNMAT a Solid Investment at These Levels?Read This Report For Details



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