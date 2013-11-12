Sizzling Stock Alert: Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA), Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA), Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO)



Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) opened its shares at the price of $82.27 for the day. Its closing price was $82.36 after gaining +0.09% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.33 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.36 million shares. The beta of VIAB stands at1.16. Viacom Inc. operates as an entertainment content company in the United States and internationally. The company connects with audiences through compelling content on television, motion picture, online, and mobile platforms. It operates in two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.



For How Long VIAB will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) percentage change plunged -0.28% to close at $72.28 with the total traded volume of 1.3 million shares, and average volume of 1.94 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $55.54- $72.63, while its day lowest price was $71.81 and it hit its day highest price at $72.63. Intuit Inc. provides business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, and Singapore.



Will INTU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) started its trading session with the price of $20.23 and closed at $20.67 by scoring +2.12%. ASNA’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.29 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.40 million shares. The beta of ASNA stands at 1.32. Day range of the stock was $20.20 -$20.15. Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel for women, and tween girls and boys.



For How Long ASNA’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) ended its day with the loss of -0.60% and closed at the price of $43.19 after opening at $43.50. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.28 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.44 million shares. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States.



Will CRZO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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