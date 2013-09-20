Sizzling Stocks Alert - Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY), Pershing Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:PGLC), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY), Pershing Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:PGLC), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ).



Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY) ended lower -2.13% and complete the day at $1.38. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.00 million. After opening at $1.39, the stock hit as high as $1.41. However, it traded between $0.78 and $27.74 over the last twelve months.



Affymax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that improve the lives of patients with kidney diseases, and other serious and life-threatening illnesses



Has AFFY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Pershing Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:PGLC) closed yesterday at $0.386, a +5.62% increase. Around 4.04 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 853,022 shares. The company is now valued at around $105.35 million.



Pershing Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals properties primarily in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of Relief Canyon properties, which consists of approximately 1,100 unpatented mining claims, 120 millsite claims, and leased and subleased private lands covering an area of approximately 25,000 acres in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada.



For How Long PGLC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK) moved +4.99 percent higher at $0.103 and traded between $0.10 and $0.11 after opening the day at $0.10. Its performance over the last five days remained 31.21%, which stands at 71.67% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 6337.5%.



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. operates as a technology company with focus on entertainment industry worldwide. The company virtual manufactures and develops technology and games, and then licenses to coin-op arcade, casino gaming, and consumer gaming markets



For How Long NTEK Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ) shares rose, gaining 64.38 percent to close at $0.240. The stock is down around -45.04% this year and -50.21% for the last 12 months. Around 3.66 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 691,511 shares.



Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd. provides sea borne dry bulk cargo transportation services worldwide. It transports various types of cargo, including iron ore, coal and grain, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, and sugar and scrap metal.



Why Should Investors Buy EXMCQ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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