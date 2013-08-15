Sizzling Stocks Alert - BNP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY), MOOD MEDIA CORP(OTCMKTS:FDMCF), Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB), Pershing Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:PGLC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BNP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY), MOOD MEDIA CORP(OTCMKTS:FDMCF), Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB), Pershing Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:PGLC)



BNP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY) ended lower -0.33% and complete the day at $33.40. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 49,398. After opening at $33.34, the stock hit as high as $33.46. However, it traded between $20.61 and $33.69 over the last twelve months.



BNP Paribas SA is a France-based bank group with four core businesses: Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Investment Solutions and Other Activities.



Has BNPQY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



MOOD MEDIA CORP(OTCMKTS:FDMCF) closed yesterday at $1.20, a +57.05% increase. Around 391,150 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 58,293 shares. The company is now valued at around $ 131.65M.



Mood Media Corporation operates as an in-store media provider in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It provides in-store audio, visual, media, and scent marketing solutions to specialist retailers, department stores, supermarkets, financial institutions, and fitness clubs, as well as hotels and restaurants.



For How Long FDMCF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB) moved -0.48 percent lower at $0.0627 and traded between $0.05 and $0.14 after opening the day at $0.06. Its performance over the last five days remained 58.73%, which stands at -7.79% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 332.41%.



Sigma Labs, Inc. has two wholly-owned subsidiaries, B6 Sigma, Inc. and Sumner & Lawrence Limited (dba Sumner Associates). B6 Sigma, Inc. (B6 Sigma) develops precision manufacturing solutions and advanced materials technologies, as well as Reasearch and Development solutions for first-tier integrators and other commercial firms worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy SGLB After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Pershing Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:PGLC) shares rose, gaining +0.30 percent to close at $0.336. The stock is up around 1.82% this year and 1.82% for the last 12 months. Around 1.21 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 340,384shares.



Pershing Gold Corporation, formerly Sagebrush Gold Ltd., is an exploration-stage gold and minerals exploration company focused on searching for gold and other mineral resources and seeking out exploration and development targets



Why Should Investors Buy PGLC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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