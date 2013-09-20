Sizzling Stocks Alert - Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd.(OTCMKTS:DKAM), Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT), AXIOLOGIX INC(OTCMKTS:AXLX), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd.(OTCMKTS:DKAM), Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT), AXIOLOGIX INC(OTCMKTS:AXLX), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY).



Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd.(OTCMKTS:DKAM) ended higher +130.77% and complete the day at $0.0060. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 11.91 million. After opening at $0.0026, the stock hit as high as $0.0215. However, it traded between $0.0021 and $0.50 over the last twelve months.



Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. develops, owns, produces, markets, distributes, and licenses alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages primarily in the continental United States. Its alcoholic beverages include KAH Tequila, Ed Hardy Tequila, Old Whiskey River Bourbon, Damiana, Rheingold Beer, Agave 99 Tequila



For How Long DKAM will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT) closed yesterday at $0.0475, a -4.23% decrease. Around 10.81 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 8.32 million shares. The company is now valued at around $29.45 million.



Growlife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets horticulture and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. It offers LED lights for indoor growing; wireless monitoring and control equipment to operate grow room functions; and plant growing systems and accessories, including nutrients, media, timers, controls, and automated water accessories



Has PHOT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



AXIOLOGIX INC(OTCMKTS:AXLX) moved -40.00 percent lower at $0.0003 and traded between $0.0003 and $0.0006 after opening the day at $0.0006. Its performance over the last five days remained 33.33%, which stands at 100% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 100%.



Axiologix Education Corporation acquires and owns VoIP and cloud services spaces. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland



Why Should Investors Buy AXLX After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY)shares fall, losing -1.57 percent to close at $18.15. The stock is up around 9.47% this year and 7.52% for the last 12 months. Around 384,465 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 296,335 shares.



Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. It operates stores that primarily offer food, general merchandise, clothing, and electrical products. The company also provides retail banking, financial, and insurance services. In addition, it engages in data analysis, distribution, and property operations.



Will TSCDY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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