Sizzling Stocks Alert - IntelGenx Technologies Corp.(OTCMKTS:IGXT), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:SUTNY), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY), AIA Group Ltd.(OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: IntelGenx Technologies Corp.(OTCMKTS:IGXT), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:SUTNY), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY), AIA Group Ltd.(OTCMKTS:AAGIY)



IntelGenx Technologies Corp.(OTCMKTS:IGXT) ended higher +4.29% and complete the day at $0.620. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 379,296. After opening at $0.60, the stock hit as high as $0.65. However, it traded between $0.45 and $0.75 over the last twelve months.



IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IntelGenx) is a drug delivery company focusing on the development of orally administered drug delivery products based on its oral drug delivery technologies. The Company is a provider of product development services for the pharmaceutical industry, including the branded and generic pharmaceutical markets



For How Long IGXT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:SUTNY) closed yesterday at $4.90. Around 219,165 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 482,830 shares. The company is now valued at around $19.13billion.



How Should Investors Trade SUTNY Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY) moved -2.91 percent lower at $8.35 and traded between $8.30 and $8.50 after opening the day at $8.33. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.65%, which stands at 3.99% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -0.41%.



PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in institutional and corporate banking, commercial and business banking, consumer finance, micro and retail banking, and treasury, financial institution, and special asset management businesses in Indonesia.



Why Should Investors Buy PPERY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



AIA Group Ltd.(OTCMKTS:AAGIY) shares fall, losing -2.22 percent to close at $18.38. The stock is up around 16.11% this year and 60.45% for the last 12 months. Around 124,866 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 98,235 shares.



AIA Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides various products and services for insurance, protection, savings, investment, and retirement needs of individuals and businesses. It offers life, pensions, and accident and health insurance products; savings and investment products; wealth management solutions; and employee benefits, credit insurance, and retirement services.



Will AAGIY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/