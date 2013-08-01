Sizzling Stocks Alert: KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), Neologic Animation Inc(OTCMKTS:NANI), Arch Therapeutics Inc(OTCBB:ARTH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), Neologic Animation Inc(OTCMKTS:NANI), Arch Therapeutics Inc(OTCBB:ARTH)



KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ) ended lower -16.07% and complete the day at $0.470. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 3.41 million. After opening at $0.56, the stock hit as high as $0.57. However, it traded between $0.03 and $0.82 over the last twelve months.



K-V Pharmaceutical Company (KV), is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, acquires and markets branded and generic/non-branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company focuses on women’s health care products.



Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) closed yesterday at $0.130, a +1.09% increase. Around 1.14 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 2.90 million shares. The company is now valued at around $10.30 million.



Exide Technologies (Exide) is engaged in stored electrical energy solutions, and is a manufacturer and supplier of lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications in the worldwide. Exide operates in four business segments: Transportation Americas,



Neologic Animation Inc(OTCMKTS:NANI) moved -7.50 percent lower at $0.0037 and traded between $0.0035 and $0.0059 after opening the day at $0.0052. Its performance over the last five days remained -2.63%, which stands at -32.73% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -76.87%.



Neologic Animation Inc., formerly Narnia Corp., is an online gaming and educational company that plans to provide interactive Web based educational content and online games to primary school students.



Arch Therapeutics Inc(OTCBB:ARTH) shares fall, losing -9.27 percent to close at $0.500. The stock is down around -50.5% this year and -50.5% for the last 12 months. Around 1.68 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 2.11 million shares.



Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (Arch), formerly Almah, Inc., operates as a life science company developing polymers containing peptides intended to form gel-like barriers over wounds to stop or control bleeding.



