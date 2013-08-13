Sizzling Stocks Alert - PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH), OriginOil Inc (OTCMKTS:OOIL), Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH), OriginOil Inc (OTCMKTS:OOIL), Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)



PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) opened its shares at the price of $10.13 for the day. Its closing price was $10.16 after declining -0.10% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 149,358.00 shares. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and its subsidiaries, provide luxury goods in Switzerland and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of jewelry products, precision timepieces.



Has CFRUY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH) decline -5.33% to close at $1.60 with the total traded volume of 111,981.00 shares, more than average volume of 242,105.00. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.56- $1.90, while its day lowest price was $1.57 and it hit its day highest price at $1.90. Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. is a national direct-to-consumer provider of medical supplies to Medicare-eligible seniors. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Liberator Medical Supply, Inc. (LMS), is a direct-to-consumer, provider of Medicare Part B Benefits.



What LBMH Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



OriginOil Inc (OTCMKTS:OOIL) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 449,161.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 276,896.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $0.27- $1.24, while its day lowest price was $0.27 and it hit its day highest price at $0.36. OOIL total market capitalization is $4.83 million. OriginOil, Inc., is a technology company. The Company is primarily involved in research and development activities, and sales of pilot and demonstration equipment. The Company has developed an energy production process for harvesting algae and cleaning up oil and gas water.



Can Investors Bet on OOIL after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) started its trading session with the price of $23.32 and closed at $23.36after decline -0.09%. TLSYY stocks traded with total volume of 50,144.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 192,721.00 shares. Day range of the stock was 23.30 -$23.43. Telstra Corporation Limited (Telstra) telecommunications and information services company providing telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers.



Will TLSYY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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