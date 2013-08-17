Sizzling Stocks Alert - Resource Capital Corp.(NYSE:RSO), MFA Financial, Inc.(NYSE:MFA), The AES Corporation(NYSE:AES), Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR)(NYSE:LYG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Resource Capital Corp.(NYSE:RSO), MFA Financial, Inc.(NYSE:MFA), The AES Corporation(NYSE:AES), Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR)(NYSE:LYG)



Resource Capital Corp.(NYSE:RSO) ended its day with the decline of -2.74% and closed at the price of $5.68 after opening at $5.82. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.81M shares, as compared to its average volume of 883,238.00 shares. Resource Capital Corp. is a specialty finance company that focuses primarily on commercial real estate and commercial finance. The Company conducts its operations as a real estate investment trust (REIT).



Will RSO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



MFA Financial, Inc.(NYSE:MFA) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 2.74M shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.63M shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $7.33 for the day and its closing price was $7.24 after decline-1.63%. MFA Financial, Inc., is engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and Non-Agency MBS. Its business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders resulting from the difference between the interest and other income it earn on its investments and the interest expense it pays on the borrowings, which it uses to finance its leveraged investments and its operating costs.



What MFA Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



The AES Corporation(NYSE:AES) traded with volume of 2.73M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 3.85M shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $12.87 and closed at $12.66 by scoring -1.17%. The AES Corporation (AES) owns a portfolio of electricity generation and distribution businesses on five continents in 27 countries, with total capacity of approximately 44,200 megawatts and distribution networks.



Will AES Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR)(NYSE:LYG) stock traded with total volume of 2.72M shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.40M shares. LYG started its trading session with the price of $4.71 and closed at $4.76 after gain +1.71%. Lloyds Banking Group plc, is a financial services group providing a range of banking and financial services, primarily in the United Kingdom, to personal and corporate customers. The Company operates in five segments: Retail, Wholesale, Commercial,Wealth and International.



Will LYG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/