Sizzling Stocks Alert - TagLikeMe Corp(OTCMKTS:TAGG), Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DWAHY), Daimler AG (USA)(OTCMKTS:DDAIF), Softbank Corp. (Japan)(OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TagLikeMe Corp(OTCMKTS:TAGG), Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DWAHY), Daimler AG (USA)(OTCMKTS:DDAIF), Softbank Corp. (Japan)(OTCMKTS:SFTBY)



TagLikeMe Corp(OTCMKTS:TAGG) ended lower -25.00% and complete the day at $0.0027. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 14.46 million. After opening at $0.0035, the stock hit as high as $0.0038. However, it traded between $0.0027 and $0.4799 over the last twelve months.

TagLikeMe Corp., formerly Morgan Creek Energy Corp., is an Internet media and digital information technology company. The Company is engaged in the business of connecting online users with others. The Company creates population centers of topic specific audiences that it focuses to make available to third party ad publishers and information content providers.



Has TAGG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DWAHY) closed yesterday at $181.44, a -1.56% decrease. Around 751 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 7,124 shares. The company is now valued at around $12.04 billion.

DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD. is a construction company. Housing segment operates contract work and sells houses. Leasing Housing segment develops, constructs and manages leasing houses, and provides agency services. Condominium Building segment develops, sells and manages condominium buildings.



Has DWAHY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Daimler AG (USA)(OTCMKTS:DDAIF) moved +1.31 percent higher at $72.75 and traded between $71.87 and $72.88 after opening the day at $72.50. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.05%, which stands at 7.06% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 32.34%.

Daimler AG is a Germany-based company that develops, manufactures and distributes a range of automotive products, mainly passenger cars, trucks, vans and buses, as well as manages the Daimler Group.



For How Long DDAIF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Softbank Corp. (Japan)(OTCMKTS:SFTBY) shares rose, gaining +6.70 percent to close at $33.14. The stock is up around 82.59% this year and 66.2% for the last 12 months. Around 16,709 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 27,522 shares.

SoftBank Corp. operates in the information industry in Japan. It operates through four segments: Mobile Communications, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Telecommunications, and Internet Culture. The Mobile Communications segment provides mobile communications services, as well as offers content; and sells mobile phone handsets, such as iPhones, iPads, and SoftBank smartphones.



Why Should Investors Buy SFTBY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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