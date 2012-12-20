SJD Accountancy Confirmed as the UK's Largest Contractor Accountants

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- With over 11,000 Limited company clients, SJD Accountancy are the UK’s largest accountants to contractors, freelancers, interims and consultants. In 2012 SJD Accountancy was positioned as the 34th largest accountancy firm in the UK by Accountancy Age in their yearly ‘Top 50 50 survey of the UKs biggest accountancy firms’, no other Limited company contractor specialist appeared higher up the rankings.



The Accountancy Age ‘Top 50’ rankings is the definitive list of the UK’s largest accountants. Accountancy Age are the UK’s leading website for the accounting community providing up to the minute news and analysis to the finance community.



SJD Accountancy, which was founded in 1992 by Simon Dolan first appeared in the Accountancy Age Top 50 in 2008 starting at position 60. The firm moved up the top 50 list to position 52 in 2009, 48 in 2010 and position 40 in 2011.



Security, size and service



SJD’s growth has come from its commitment to providing a personal service to its clients and is one of the few contractor accountant specialists with offices across the UK. Clients can call, email and meet their dedicated tax expert, the service is also assured by a money back guarantee.



SJD Accountancy’s other accolades include:



- Best Accountant for Contractors - Contractor UK 2011 – 2006

- Small firm of the Year - Accountancy Age 2007 & 2004

- Medium firm of the Year - Finalist Accountancy Age 2010

- Customer Commitment Award - Institute of Customer Service 2011

- Compliant Accountants - APSCo Compliancy Audit 2011

- Accountant of the Year - British Accountancy Awards 2011

- National Chamber of Commerce Award 2010

- Sunday Times Best Small Companies - Award 2009 – 2007

- Best Professional Team of the Year - UK Customer Experience Award 2011



SJD wishes to thank its clients as it’s due to them and their 50% plus referral rate that has helped SJD to grow year after year since the company first began trading back in 1992.



About SJD Accountancy

SJD Accountancy has been acting for contractors and small businesses since 1992 and is the most recommended accountancy firm on the Internet. It has more qualified staff than any other specialist firm, with qualifications covering the major Tax and Accountancy bodies, including ATII, ATT, ACCA, CA, ACA, FCCA, ACMA.