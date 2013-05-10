SJF Material Handling New Dealer for Liftn Buddy Powered Hand Cart

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- SJF Material Handling Equipment is an authorized dealer for Lift’n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com). Located in Winsted, Minnesota, SJF is a family owned business since 1979. The company is the nation's largest stocking distributor of new, used, and refurbished material handling equipment. Products stocked include pallet racking, cantilever racks, span track, mezzanines, pick modules, as well as refurbished and used forklifts, dock equipment, hoppers, and pallet jacks, Equipment can quickly be shipped to customers nation-wide.



Lift’n Buddy elevating hand trucks make moving large items faster, safer and easier. These hand carts can be used in just about any work environment and combine the vertical lift capabilities of a small powered stacker with the convenience and simplicity of a 2-wheel hand truck. The powered, adjustable height platform positions loads at a working height. This eliminates bending and stretching when loading unloading or moving items from one level to another.



A linear actuator ensures smooth lifting and lowering, and provides precise load positioning with zero drift. Built on a lightweight durable aluminum frame with powder coat paint finish, various Lift’n Buddy models can handle loads up to 350 pounds and lift them a full 36” high. Heavy-duty 10” flat free polyurethane tires roll effortlessly over carpet, uneven floors, pavement, dirt, and thresholds. Lift’n Buddy is powered by a maintenance free 12V rechargeable battery that provides ample power for even the most demanding applications.



About Lift’n Buddy

Lift'n Buddy, a division of Southworth Products, is the revolutionary mobile lifting device. Lift’n Buddy was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award; Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy is designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims. Follow Lift’n Buddy on Twitter at @LiftnBuddy.



