Skadden Rothman and Employees Donate over $100,000 to Skadden Rothman Foundation

Wan Chai, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Skadden Rothman and its employees from the HK office showed their support for the Hong Kong Bright Day Foundation by presenting them with a check in the excess of $110,000.



This money was raised during the company’s Charity Day to benefit autism affected children, held this past week. Skadden Rothman Chairman Fang-Yi Chan said, “The overwhelming participation of the employees during our Charity Event reflects a company-wide commitment to supporting our children.”



“We wanted to direct this contribution to nonprofit organizations that are committed to helping autism affected children,” continued Chan.



The Bright Day Foundation conducts programs for disabled and autism affected children and their families. Its programs seek to instill a connection with nature, bolster self-confidence and rebuild a sense of empowerment. The Foundation’s emphasis on the medical testing and evaluation of its programs has validated recreational therapy as an effective form of help.



The Bright Day Foundation founder and Executive Director, Dan T. Yen, expressed his gratitude, “We are honored and excited to receive this donation. The generosity displayed by Skadden Rothman and its employees is truly extraordinary and our appreciation cannot be overstated.” Yen added “This contribution will allow us to continue to conduct ground-breaking medical research into therapies methods.”



About Skadden Rothman

Skadden Rothman offers risk management, advisory and enterprise investment system services to a broad base of retail investors through Skadden Rothman T-Solutions®. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the firm strives to be a notable presence in key global markets, including North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.



Skadden Rothman

http://www.skadden-rothman.com

info@skadden-rothman.com



Media contact: Benjamin Chandler

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