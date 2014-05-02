Skadden Rothman Hires New Chief Operating Officer

Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Skadden Rothman (www.skadden-rothman.com) has hired Steve Li-Wong as Chief Operating Officer for Southeast Asia Division.



Mr. Li-Wong will report to Benjamin Chandler, Managing Director of Skadden Rothman and will be based in Hong Kong where he will direct day-to-day operations of Skadden Rothman Commodities Services.



Skadden Rothman (www.skadden-rothman.com) Commodities Services advises retail investors, professional traders, the corporate sector and large commercial, industrial and institutional groups on various cost saving methods through complex trading strategies of managing energy expenses and deploying risk mitigation tools.



Mr. Li-Wong comes to Skadden Rothman most recently from Skadden Rothman Europe Division where he was part of the sales force team focusing on new business development. His experience with several organizations includes significant experience directing sales and organizational growth as well as corporate acquisitions.



“Steve’s management and business development experience is a great asset to Skadden Rothman Commodities Services and its customers. We look forward to continued growth and innovation in the new year under Steve’s leadership.” said Benjamin.



“The size and growth of the Southeast Asia markets and investors’ demand for better investment services and technology solutions requires us to have a player with a strong vision and proven ability to adapt to a rapidly changing marketplace,” continued Mr. Chandler. “I know how committed Steve is to moving the business forward. I am looking forward to see him in action.”



About Skadden Rothman

Skadden Rothman (www.skadden-rothman.com) offers risk management, advisory and enterprise investment system services to a broad base of retail investors through Skadden Rothman T-Solutions®. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the firm strives to be a notable presence in key global markets, including North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.