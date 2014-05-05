Skadden Rothman to Introduce First Independent Price References for Asian Light Sweet Crude Oil

Wan Chai, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Skadden Rothman (www.skadden-rothman.com) announced it will launch the first independent daily price assessment of light sweet crude oil.



“Not only are crudes an important supply source as the Southeast Asia continues its path toward less dependence on foreign oil imports, but they are also critical to refiners as they export more light petroleum products,” says Jennifer Cole, regional director of Southeast Asia oil price reporting at Skadden Rothman. “We’re pleased to play a key role in bringing price transparency to this important supply source.”



The announcement of the new Light Sweet Crude Oil assessment comes as Skadden Rothman Com Commodity Week, a series of industry and market outlook forums, gets underway.



The new assessment, Skadden Rothman light sweet crude oil (LCO), will reflect the value of a median 47-API LCO crude barrel, based on the crude’s product yields.



“We’re taking a pioneering approach to unconventional oil,” says Mrs. Cole. “This methodology provides a products yield-based assessment for LCO of normal properties. This will help the market establish a benchmark value for light sweet crude oil, despite the stream’s inherent variability.”



Simultaneously, Skadden Rothman Com is also launching a daily average of light sweet crude oil crude postings from midstream companies to serve as a basis of comparison, and a differential for this daily postings value relative to the Skadden Rothman LCO Marker.



The LCO Marker assessment will be published in real-time news service Skadden Rothman Global News an end-of-day data feed SR-Market Data® and news and price reports Skadden Rothman Crude Oil Market Letter.



Numerous infrastructure developments including additional pipeline and expanded rail capacity have been launched in recent years to support oil’s growing production.



About Skadden Rothman

Skadden Rothman (http://www.skadden-rothman.com) offers risk management, advisory and enterprise investment system services to a broad base of retail investors through Skadden Rothman T-Solutions®. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the firm strives to be a notable presence in key global markets, including North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.



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