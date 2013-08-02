Skandinavik Fur Now Offers Customizable Beaver Fur Jacket

Siatista, Greece -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Skandinavik Fur, a renowned online portal selling fur now offers customizable Beaver Fur Jacket for both men and women. This online store provides a range of options for customers where one can choose from hooded coats, full sleeve jackets, half sleeve coats, full length coats, semi-full stroller to short jackets. They manufacture their own garments with no mediators.



The online portal allows customers to avail every bit of customization possible with their Lynx Fur Coats. One can have cuffs, collars, hoods added or removed according to their choice. This online store also replaces lining, hooks, button color and material as per customers’ preferences. In fact, customers can also get a custom made garment. They just need to send a photo and the store will imitate the garment for them.



While elaborating Lynx Fur Jackets, a representative stated, “You are buying one of the sexiest fur types in the world . Spots , spots , spots everywhere. Ultra feminine and impossible not to leave heads turning. Lynx is the fur you are looking for. Blonde or brunette or scarlet this fur will add points to your sex appeal. Daring and wild look. Exotic , rare and all this in the most competitive prices online and offline.'



“Lynx fur is durable , warm and one of the most expensive fur types.” he added further. Skandinavik Fur has a self-adequate business and can handle every task involved in fur creation. They have some of the best Mink Lynx fur Jacket. Moreover, from Copenhagen fur auctions to the final touches to their creations, their expert techniques and designs, create hundreds of patterns which satisfy taste of the clients.



About Skandinavik Fur

Skandinavik Fur offers fur coats, fur jackets, fur vests, Mink fur, fox fur, beaver fur, racoon fur, lynx fur, Persian lamb. We just don’t make fur we craft them which is more than a job for them it’s their passion, their life and it is that they do best. They are third generation furriers located in Siatista Greece and their family business consists of 15 experienced artisans. With more than 50 years of accumulated know how they guarantee the highest quality products and is world renowned fur making centers.



