Skandinavik Fur Now Offers 'Make Your Own' Section with Option to Customize Own Fur

Siatista, Greece -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Skandinavik Fur, the leader of furriers in Greece, also offers customers with an option to customize their own fur product, with their 'Make their Own' section. The company from its wide array of fur coats at discounted prices also gives liberty to its clients to mend their own coats with customized measurements and styles. Fur coats and jackets like Lynx Fur Coat and Mink Fur Jacket in their store come in a wide assortment of designs and colors and can also be customized as per customers’ specification that further add style to their personality.



While highlighting the company's details, one of the spokespersons at Skandinavik Fur stated, “Our business is self-adequate and handles every part of the process of creating a fur. The best part with customization facility is that it helps customers to have fur coat or jacket with an exact match to their measurement. As we are manufacturers, customers can give their own measurement, choose the fur type and order to have a fur coat as per their specifications.”



Their intricate design and styled fur jackets add glamor that proves to be better in winter season without compromising the harshness of weather. Their high-quality Persian Lamb Fur Coat is a perfect masterpiece with light in weight with soft furs and elegant touch. The company is also known to offer 60% of off on their discounted fur coats that further adds.



About Skandinavik Fur

Skandinavik Fur is a family business providing customers with the highest quality fur products. They are the third generation furriers located in Siatista Greece, comprising of 15 experienced artisans with more than 50 years of expertise. Customers can be ensured of receiving foremost quality products as some of the world's best artisans come from our Greece. Skandinavik Fur, a reflection of its skilful ancestry, handles every part of the process of creating a fur. The organization works with each customer individually, and discusses all the options and details until we make sure they are satisfied with their purchase.



To know more, please visit: http://www.skandinavikfur.com/servlet/the-Fox-Fur/Categories