Skandinavik Fur Now Presents an Exclusive Collection of High Quality Persian Lamb Fur Coats

Siatista, Greece -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Skandinavik Fur has enriched its large range of fur coats and jacket by adding exclusively designed and high-quality Persian Lamb Fur Coats in it. Made from the finest quality and genuine Persian lamb fur, the class of these coats has no match. Aside from this, the designs available are highly voguish and at par with the latest trends of the fur fashion industry. The color choices are numerous like black, blue, golden black and many more. Skandinavik Fur is an experienced fur manufacturer, so they make alterations in the sizes and designs of these fur coats as per the demands of the clients.



Ensuring the never before warmth and comfort is the red fox paws fur sectional plate offered by the company that can be used to develop Fox Fur Blanket. This unique and exclusive offering of Skandinavik Fur comes in default size of 48 INCHES X 92 INCHES and with a reasonable price. Being an experienced Furrier, the company develops the blanket with dimensions as desired by the clients within 4-5 days of the order. Divulging about other details of the fur blanket, a representative mentions, “If the displayed colors do not suit you, we can produce them in almost any color. It usually takes 7-10 days to have a fur plate dyed , Regarding sizing , email us for a quote if the size of the blanket is smaller or bigger than the one of the listing. The per square foot price remains stable.”



The assortment at this experienced furrier is a dynamic one with diverse choices of fur products. The professionals use advanced techniques to come up with numerous designs to match up to the different fashion styling needs of clients.



About Skandinavik Fur

Skandinavik Fur offers fur coats, fur jackets, fur vests, Mink fur, fox fur, beaver fur, racoon fur, lynx fur, Persian lamb. They just don’t make fur, they craft them which is more than a job for them; it’s their passion, their life and it is that they do the best. They are third generation furriers located in Siatista Greece and their family business consists of 15 experienced artisans. With more than 50 years of accumulated know how, they guarantee the highest quality products and is world renowned fur making centers.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.skandinavikfur.com