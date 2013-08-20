Skandinavik Fur (SKF) Now Offers Up to 60 % Discount on Fur Coats and Jackets

Siatista, Greece -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Skandinavik Fur (SKF) now offers up to 60 % discount on their range of fur coats and jackets. Their fascinating ranges of trendy and stylish fur coats are perfect for almost any occasion. Whether it’s a weekend bash or a business party, their fur jackets and coats give the glamorous look well-suited for the event. Fur coats and jackets in their store come in a wide assortment of designs and colors while also can be customized or custom made as per customers’ specification that further add to their popularity.



Russian Fur coats at Skandinavik Fur (SKF), have a remarkable capacity to hold up against the ever changing fashion trends. They are made from the best quality fur that makes the jacket a stylish outfit for the winter and fall months. The durable nature of the garments embedded with the fur tend to stay in good shape for years and the fur look stunning even after years.



The best part of their offering is the customization which provides the customer a fur coat or jacket with an exact match to their measurement. As they are manufacturers, customers can give their own measurement, choose the fur type and order to have a fur coat as per their specifications.



Look, quality and designs of their fur jackets add glamour to the winter evening without compromising on the weather resistance feature. Their mink fur coats are soft, lightweight and has guarding hair, paired with a soft fur beneath it. Mink fur outfit at their store comes in various lengths from the mink fur jacket to knee length mink coat and offers an extensive variety of colors.



About Skandinavik Fur (SKF)

Skandinavik Fur (SKF) offers fur coats, fur jackets, fur vests, Mink fur, fox fur, beaver fur, racoon fur, lynx fur, Persian lamb. We just don’t make fur we craft them which is more than a job for them it’s their passion, their life and it is that they do best. www.skandinavikfur.com is a third generation furrier located in Siatista Greece and its family business consists of 15 experienced artisans. With more than 50 years of accumulated knowhow they guarantee the highest quality products and is world renowned fur making centers.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.skandinavikfur.com/servlet/the-Fox-Fur/Categories