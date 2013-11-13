Siatista, Greece -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Unbeatable leaders in the fur market, Skandinavikfur offers the highest grade Russian fur coats to its customers. This online store can handle every part of the manufacturing process, thereby maintaining trust and quality at the same time.



From Copenhagen fur auctions, to the final touches of their creations, they do it all; showcasing a huge inventory of a wide range of almost any type of fur - Skandinavikfur can easily satisfy any customer requirements.



In fact, when shopping for a saga mink fur Coat, one can easily trust Skandinavikfur.com. This online fur store is a one stop shop, with numerous options and hundreds of patterns to satisfy any taste. While elaborating on these products further a spokesperson stated, “Mink is King. This quote is more than righteously given to this excellent fur type thanks to its unique sheen, durability, warmth and silky texture.”



Moreover, if customization is all that one wants, Skandinavikfur.com is an easy way to get it; this online store offers all kinds of customization including tailor fit coats, (free) measurements guide, shorten or lengthen inventory garments, add cuffs, collars, hoods, trim/remove cuffs, collars, hoods, trims, replace lining, hooks, buttons to the colour and material of preference, make a garment in the colour of preference, men’s garments and plus sizes fur garments.



About Skandinavik Fur

Skandinavik Fur offers fur coats, fur jackets, fur vests, mink fur, fox fur, beaver fur, racoon fur, lynx fur, and Persian lamb fur. They just don’t make fur, they craft it, which is more than just a job for them, it’s their passion, their life and it is that they do best. They are third generation furriers located in Siatista Greece, and their family business consists of 15 experienced artisans. With more than 50 years of accumulated know-how, they guarantee the highest quality products from their world-renowned fur making centers.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.skandinavikfur.com/servlet/the-Saga-Furs-Collection/Categories



Contact Address -:

28th October St. 23

Siatista 50300

Greece

+306-988-619-174