Skeet Da Yung Poet: Florida Youngster Set to Pen His Path to Becoming Literary Legend

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2013 -- Having never known his father due to long-term incarceration, Devin Streeter (A.K.A ‘Skeet Da Yung Poet) learned from a young age that success requires effort. However, having overcome his hardships and following glowing service as a U.S Marine, Streeter now has his eyes set firmly on his literary future.



The young writer has already seen much acclaim with his first three books – ‘The Black Book Volume I: The Year of the Writer’ (June 2011), ‘The Mysteries, Powers, and Confusions of Love Volume I: As I Yearn for Her’ (Feb 2012) and The Black Book Volume II: S.D.Y.P Wouldn't Exist Without You Lord (Feb 2012).



As Streeter explains, the S.D.Y.P movement seeks to inspire others.



“I have always wanted to change the world by inspiring people and making a real difference’, says Streeter, who gave diligent military service to his country between December 2006 and October 2011.



He continues, “I wrote my first gospel songs during the sixth grade, but I really began to cultivate my skills a few years later when I wrote a poem titled ‘Am I A Black African American’. My desire to express my feelings on paper continued all of the way through my adolescent years as well as during my time as a U.S Marine.”



Wanting to push himself as far as possible, Streeter returned to Miami in April of 2012 to officially launch his S.D.Y.P project and take his skills to the next level.



“I will do anything and everything possible to realize my dreams of becoming a successful poet, author and ambitious entrepreneur. Nothing can stop me,” he adds.



With academic competency often credited as the backbone of all success, Streeter is well covered. In fact, since May of 2012 he has excelled at the Florida Career College in Hialeah, as a student of Cosmetology.



With so much success on his hands, the young writer refuses to lose sight of what is really important.



“My writing will always be my priority. All three of my books have stories behind them that many can learn from whether its love, inspirational, or spiritual; themes that I hope to continue writing about long into the future,” Streeter says.



With 2013 finally in full swing, he has a busy year ahead. His first achievement is set to hit the shelves by Valentine’s Day, in the form of a debut album titled ‘It’s a Love Affair’.



To find out more about America’s most promising young star, visit his social media channels:



About Skeet Da Yung

Skeet Da Yung Poet is an author, poet, spoken word artist, writer, entrepreneur and an ambitious young man that is striving to reach the world.



He has published three books. Skeet Da Yung Poet is also the CEO of an organization; a group of individuals, models, artists, poets, and etc .