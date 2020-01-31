Skeletal Dysplasia Market: Growth Opportunities to Tap Into in 2020:Top Key Players - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Celgene Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- The global Skeletal Dysplasia industry is comprehensively analyzed by the authors of the report to help players and investors to gain a deep understanding of important drivers and restraints, segments, regions, and the vendor landscape. The research analysts have shed light on each and every aspect of the global Skeletal Dysplasia industry and how it may be influenced in the coming years. The revenue, production, consumption, CAGR, share, and other forecasts for the global Skeletal Dysplasia industry are accurate and highly reliable. They have been verified with the help of advanced tools and industry experts. Overall, the report comes out as a useful guide for both leading players and new entrants to obtain growth in the global Skeletal Dysplasia industry.



Almost all major players operating in the global Skeletal Dysplasia market are included in the report. They have been profiled based on recent developments, geographic expansion, market presence, gross margin, net profit, applications, product portfolio, and a number of other factors.



Top Competitors within the Skeletal Dysplasia Market: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Celgene Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck Group, Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceutical, Inc., Cipla Inc., BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., and Clementia Pharmaceuticals.



Skeletal dysplasia is a heterogeneous category of heritable disorders that are characterized by abnormalities related to bone and cartilage growth. It results in disproportion of the head, spine, and long bones and abnormal size and shape of the skeleton. There could be other systems of the body involved in skeletal dysplasia, such as cardiac, respiratory, and neurologic systems. People with this disorder are typically of short stature. Skeletal dysplasia differs in etiopathogenetic mechanisms, inheritance patterns, prognoses, and natural histories. Some of the common types of skeletal dysplasia are hypochondroplasia, campomelic dysplasia, thanatophoric dysplasia, osteogenesis imperfecta, and achondroplasia.



In February 2019, Swedish researchers from Karolinska Institutet discovered a rare and relatively new skeletal disease that comes under the category of skeletal dysplasia. The study has been published in Nature Medicine, a peer-reviewed journal. According to the researchers, the molecular mechanism of the disease is surprisingly different. Small RNA molecules were observed to show a role that has not been found in any congenital human disease ever to date.



The research study presented here offers deep insights into key growth factors, size by value and volume, segments, regional expansion, and competitive level of the global skeletal dysplasia market.



Important Factors Driving and Restricting the Global Skeletal Dysplasia Market



As per our comprehensive and accurate analysis, the availability of multiple drug classes for treatment and decent adoption of orphan drugs are expected to help with the growth of the global skeletal dysplasia market. Medications offered in the market vary as per the genetic cause of skeletal dysplasia. The niche nature of the global market and availability of curative therapies for only a few skeletal dysplasia disorders are anticipated to increase the interest in the global market.



Introduction of new medicines could be another factor driving the growth of the global skeletal dysplasia market. For instance, Crysvita by Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals is a medication that has recently entered the global market. It reached a considerable amount of sales in 2018. Strensiq by Alexion Pharmaceuticals is another treatment available in the global market. It also showed substantial growth in sales in the past.



As part of regional analysis, important regions such as North America, Europe, the MEA, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific have been studied. The regional Skeletal Dysplasia markets are analyzed based on share, growth rate, size, production, consumption, revenue, sales, and other crucial factors. The report also provides country-level analysis of the global Skeletal Dysplasia industry.



Global Skeletal Dysplasia Market: Segment Analysis



By Disorder Type



? Hypophosphatasia



? Achondroplasia



By Treatment



? Medication



? Surgery



