SketchUp at Trilogiq USA Expo Demonstrates Holistic Material Handling

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Trilogiq USA’s custom developed Google SketchUp drawing package will be displayed at the Trilogiq USA Expo on October 10th. The designing solution is the perfect complement to on-site training for the bulk material buyer. The easy to use, low cost solution allows companies access to a full library of Trilogiq component products to design their own solutions. The powerful Google SketchUp platform combined with the Trilogiq assembly guidelines provided by highly qualified trainers make it easy to get people quickly confident in their design abilities.



A simple hand sketch can be quickly transformed into a professional design using the Google SketchUp application. Once the design is finalized, Google SketchUp will also create a bill of materials (BOM) and cut list for easy release to production, investment justification, and inventory tracking.



The Trilogiq USA Second Annual Material Handling Solution Expo is to be held on October 10th for manufacturing leaders. The focus will be how distribution centers can become more effective. The company, based in Livonia, Michigan, develops new methods and applications for manufacturing companies. Years of growth in capabilities, geographic reach, and comprehensive one-stop-shopping solutions have created a wide scope and value proposition for Trilogiq USA’s customers.



Trilogiq USA is hosting the 2nd Annual Solution Expo and space is limited; immediate reservations can be made at http://info.trilogiqusa.com/register-today-to-attend-trilogiqs-solution-expo--open-house.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions. Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



Recently Trilogiq USA was awarded the first-ever Partner Achievement Award from Seegrid, the maker of robotic industrial trucks also known as flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry.



TRILOGIQ USA

www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430