Ski Amis Is the Highlight of the Natives Winter Jobs Fair

Maidstone, Kent -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- The Winter Jobs Fair, hosted by winter jobs advertiser Natives, is an annual event showcasing job opportunities from the best employers in ski resorts worldwide. The event provides a chance for people looking to assess the variety of employment opportunities available for them in the coming winter season, since, with so many companies giving great options to potential employees, it helps to meet them face to face. Many attendees walk away with secured employment, and some even leave with great prizes from the competitions held each year. This year’s event took place at the Novotel Hotel in London, with talks from industry experts, excellent competitions, and opportunities to talk to recruiters. Amongst this variety of attractions, the employer that truly stood out from the crowd was Ski Amis.



While there were many great employment opportunities at this year’s Winter Jobs Fair for ski resort enthusiasts looking for work this coming winter, the characteristics of Ski Amis and the opportunities they provide caught the eye of many in attendance. This kind of success marks a great year for Ski Amis, with The Telegraph listing the company’s chalets on their list of ‘The Best Ski Holidays’ earlier this year. In this article, the newspaper highlighted the company’s affordability, location and transfer services.



Ski Amis provides great accommodation in the French Alps and, being a family run company, has a friendly welcome for both customers and employees. Every year they recruit for roles such as chalet hosts, chefs and resort managers, to name a few, and the directors dedicate themselves to training staff in order to enhance the quality of service for their clients. The company knows that staff are a key factor in the enjoyment of a winter holiday, so their employees are given the best treatment possible to pass on to their clients. Even amongst the sea of companies offering their share of options for eager winter workers, Ski Amis definitely stood out as the frontrunner at the 2013 Natives Winter Job Fair.



About Ski Amis

Ski Amis provides catered and self-catered holiday accommodation for skiers in some of the best resorts in the Alps, including resorts in the Three Valleys. Find out more at: http://www.skiamis.com/ .



For Media Contact:

Ski Amis Ltd.

1 Cooks Barn

Turkey Mill

Ashford Road

Maidstone ME14 5PP

(+44) 020 3411 5439

info@skiamis.com

http://www.skiamis.com/