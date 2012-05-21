Ski Training Machine SkiA Sweetspot Trainer Helps Everyone Learn to Ski With Control and Balance

Merseyside, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2012 -- Hundreds of skiers across the UK and the globe are vastly improving their skills with help from the SkiA Sweetspot Trainer. The new SkiA Sweetspot Ski Trainer helps novices to advanced skiers perform ski exercises that help them find their ski's “sweetspot,” and develop great skills of balance and control in any skiing conditions.



Novice, intermediate and even advanced skiers spend a great deal of time on the slopes trying to gain and refine their balance for greater control. Although dynamic, centred balance is the key to fast and safe skiing in all conditions, many skiers don't flex enough because it is difficult to remain in centred balance through a full range of movement. Now, hundreds of skiers are discovering the best kept secret of the “sweetspot” with the help of the SkiA Sweetspot Ski Trainer. “The Sweetspot Trainer is designed to help skiers find and balance on exactly the right point for their skis to work perfectly,” said SkiA Designs Director Martin Breach.



The ski training machine trains essential balance skills and perfect posture while promoting dynamic movement. The revolutionary new device consists of specially designed balance blocks that clip to the underneath of a skier’s boot to line up exactly with the location of the “sweetspot,” helping to improve balance and coordination. With four different sizes of block, the Trainer meets the needs of every ability and skill range. Practice takes only minutes at a time and users see immediate results with greater improvement over time.



The ‘dry-land’ trainers are light, strong, take up very little space in a pack, and strap onto ski boots in a moment, so they can be used almost anywhere. The SkiA Sweetspot Trainer has been tested and approved by former British Ski Racing Squad coach, Chris Hill—who has used it with racers attending training camps of the British Alpine Ski Racing Club. The Trainer also comes with a detailed instruction manual written by Hugh Monney that offers advice and tips on how to improve ski techniques in all areas of the sport. Skiers can also take advantage of the website’s videos that show how to ski at your best using the SkiA Sweetspot Ski Trainer. For more information, please visit http://www.skia.com/



