Skier Finds Horsehair Brush to Be the Secret in Faster Times on the Course

Mammoth Lakes, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Well known skier and waxing expert Brian Ellison finds the use of a horsehair brush to make a significant different in faster times on the ski course under certain snow conditions. Skiers and snowboarders often miss a critical step or use the wrong ski wax equipment for the particular snow conditions and this can be a competitive edge for those in the know.



Their interview with long time racer and ski wax expert Brian Ellison reveals how to maximize ski glide and speed using a horsehair brush under certain snow conditions.



"I've out competed numerous skiers better than myself over the years because I knew how to wax" says Brian. Understanding the snow conditions is critical in determining what wax and what brush to use while prepping skis and snowboards" "Many people overlook the critical step of brushing the skis before and after hotwaxing" he says. The secret is prior to hot waxing skis and snowboards a horsehair brush or softer brush should be run from tip to tail to re-open the base's structure. In dirty snow conditions, this is particularly important, since it cleans and opens the base so it is prepared to receive new wax. To stay away from the harsh chemicals Brian uses a brush rather than the harsh chemicals of wax removers to clean his skis. "When the snow is old and dirty I always use the horsehair, since it is stiffer and it creates less static electricity for dirt to be attracted to. This alone has help my skis be faster than my competitors, since static electricity creates frictions, which slows the skis down".



The secret is to brush before, wax and scrape, then brush afterwards. Less savyy skiers and snowboarders ignore the importance of following these exact steps. A rotary brush can speed up the process, running from tip to tail while keep it moving since it can burn the bases if left in one place for too long.



Brian says he uses the horsehair brush most on very cold waxes and with high fluoro waxes. Very cold waxes can be very brittle and difficult to fully scrape. The more durable horsehair reaches into the structure to allow for a clean polish and a fast base. After the final brushing, Brian make a final pass with fibertex or a fiber-free towel to remove the last of the wax pieces off the base.



On race days, when Brian really wants to go fast he'll apply the high flourinated waxes such as Helx, Jetstream or Cera F. Knowing that these waxes can be a bit toxic he uses a mask or a well ventalated area, also insuring the wax iron is not too hot since it will damage the base, as well as potentially the lungs and brain. After applying the high flouro waxes he finish with brushing the bases with horsehair.



One tip that Brian shared is to label the different brush types (copper, nylon, horsehair) so to make sure that they are not mixed. He recommends having two horsehair brushes if racing - one for normal waxes, and one for high fluoros since using a brush that has been used for non-fluoro waxes on a top coat of fluoro wax will spread a thin layer of wax over the fluorocarbon and will slow the ski down significantly. Horsehair and other brushes are available for purchase at www.XCSkiStore.com. We want to thank Brian for his insight into waxing.



Media Contact:

Sarah Sullivan

XCSkiStore@gmail.com

7609206893

XCSkiStore.com

http://www.xcskistore.com



Social Media

Facebook Page URL

https://www.facebook.com/XCSkiStore

