Skiing and Other Social Sporting Activities Can Provide a Happiness Boost

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- With winter coming and the inevitable fall of snow, many will be hitting the slopes for annual ski trips. But what benefits does this activity provide aside from a little outdoor time while so many are trapped inside? Recent information published in the journal of Applied Research in Quality of Life looked at how those who engage in skiing during the winter months report more happiness and satisfaction, as well as positive physical affects, than those who stayed sedentary or engaged in other activities during the winter.



A survey was conducted of 279 visitors to ski resorts in South Korea, and measured happiness and satisfaction levels by looking at the participant’s engagement in the activity, how happy and excited they were during skiing, and how much personal satisfaction was felt afterwards. The results indicated that participation in sports, competitive or not, have an overall positive effect on personal satisfaction, which can lead to enhanced happiness with life.



Engagement in an activity means losing oneself within the activity, becoming oblivious to all else around you and truly finding an experience that makes a person feel light-hearted and joyful. Skiing accomplishes this by forcing the person to focus on their movements, control, and how their body responds rather than other stresses, how others perceive them, or the world at large. Other forms of exercise that offer similar experiences for those engaged in them are dance, yoga, snowboarding, swimming, and running. The important thing is finding joy in what one is doing, enabling the mind to relax and fully engage in the activity rather than stray to other thoughts or worries about the rest of the person’s day.



“Adult playfulness can influence people’s happiness,” advised survey conductor Hyun-Woo Lee. “While activities and socially convening around a sporting activity such as skiing have positive psychological outcomes and contribute to overall well-being.” Mental and social health is just as important as physical health, which is why social engagement is necessary for overall wellness.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop. Use the Expert10 at checkout to save.



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Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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