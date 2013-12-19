Skill Enhancement Level 2 Gym Instructor Course Offers

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Enhance fitness training skills by enrolling in the level 2 gym instructor course offered at the Distance Education Academy. The online class consists of material and manual that teaches physical education, including the anatomy and physiology of the human body. Students will learn why it’s important to maintain a healthy lifestyle by incorporating regular exercise routine to stay fit and active. It gives them the opportunity to further his or her education to become a professional trainer and provide services to athletes and diversity of people.



The curriculum includes equipment and physical safety precautions when using gym machines and performing exercises. Learn how to assess clients fitness before, during and after training. The course teaches important skills with the use of a manual and hands on training in the facility. Part of the level 2 gym instructor course requirement is to become a member of a reputable gym with quality equipment for practice.



Distance Education Academy offers support with all of its courses offered by calling or corresponding through email. Become a registered exercise professional within months and start a new career to help people stay active and maintain a healthy life. The awareness of health is growing over the world and physical trainers are contributing to the movement. Join the group of positive instructors by studying the level 2 gym instructor course today.



A spokesperson said, “The salary for fitness trainers can reach over £17,000 in the United Kingdom. The trainer can set his or her schedules and design a marketing plan to gain clients and increase clientele.”



About Distance Education Academy

Distance Education Academy is an online educational school, offering selective fitness and sports programmes. Students can enroll in physical education, trainer and instructor courses. To learn about the gym instructor curriculum and how to sign-up, visit their website or call 0800 97 888 43.