Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Las Vegas Business lawyer Daniel J. Potucek has recently undergone the Attorney Guide ethical certification process. Daniel J. Potucek has been rated as fully ethical and has been certified by Attorney Guide. Daniel has joined the ranks of other Attorney Guide legal family members in the Attorney Guide search feature.



Daniel J. Potucek is a sole legal practitioner who bases his practice out of Henderson Nevada, near Las Vegas. Daniel’s practice is focused on wills, trusts and probate issues as well as creditor law, debt collection and business law. In addition to will, probate and business law, Daniel practices criminal defense law. Daniel J. Potucek is available to represent clients at all levels of state and federal courts. As a Las Vegas business lawyer Daniel is experienced in Nevada based real estate and construction law.



Before launching the Law Office of Daniel Potucek, LLC in September of 2006, Daniel spent years at the firm of Morse & Mobray. Over this four year period, Daniel worked on a wide range of cases, giving him a broad legal experience. Daniel offers free consultations and is comfortable helping people with a wide range of complex legal issues.



Daniel received his Juris Doctor from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He is certified to practice in the State Bar of Nevada, all Nevada courts, the United States District, and Bankruptcy courts. As a holder of the Attorney Guide ethical certification, Daniel has been thoroughly vetted, ensuring he has no ethical blemishes on his record. It also ensures he has an experienced background and has received praise from clients.



More information on Daniel J. Potucek and the Attorney Guide Ethical Certification process, is available here.



AttorneyGuide.com, LLC

50 West Liberty Street, Ste. 680

Reno, Nevada, 89501

Telephone: (775) 329-7755

Toll Free: (800) 748-5590

Facsimile: (775) 329-7711

Email: info@attorneyguide.com