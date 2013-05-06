Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Reno family attorney Marta L. Presti has been fully ethically certified by Attorney Guide and been added to the easily searchable family of Attorney Guide legal talent. Reno family attorney Marta L. Presti has in depth experience with family law and is available for a wide range of legal services. Marta graduated from the Indiana University School of Law in 1976 and has taught and practiced family law extensively ever since. Marta has worked as a staff attorney with the Legal Services Organization of Indiana and the Women’s Legal Clinic in Highland, Indiana. She also served as the director of the Legal Aid Society of Evansville. Mara L. Presti has taught legal research at both the University of Evansville, as well as at Purdue University.



Marta L. Presti has extensive experience as a Reno family attorney and has two reported decisions in Nevada. She is a member of the Nevada State Bar Association and the Family Law Section, the Washoe County Bar Association and the Northern Nevada Women Lawyers Association. Marta has advised and represented thousands of clients with domestic issues ranging from divorce to adoption. As a member o the Attorney Guide legal family, Marta has undergone rigorous ethical certification. This certification confirms that Marta has had no ethical disciplinary actions or rebukes from any bar association she has been a member of in her extensive legal career. It also assures Marta’s legal experience with confirmed positive client reviews. The Attorney Guide ethical certification process is repeated at a minimum of sixty days, to ensure all legal family members maintain impeccable ethical records.



More information on ethcially certified Reno family attorney Marta L. Presti is available, here.



