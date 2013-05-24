Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Reno workers’ compensation attorney Robert Kilby provides a comprehensive, compassionate and understanding legal service for Reno and Washoe County workers’ compensation victims. Robert Kilby is the founder and chief legal counsel at the Robert Kilby Law office. Robert and Robert Kilby Law have spent countless hours helping Reno and Washoe County area residents in the wake of a workplace accident or injury. Robert Kilby Law works tirelessly to defend the rights of injured workers and offers Reno area workers comprehensive workers’ compensation related legal matters. Workplace injuries and workplace related illnesses are never easy or convenient. When an employer or insurance company refuses to make good on a work related illness or injury, it quite literally adds insult to injury for the affected parties. Robert Kilby works to ensure that Northern Nevada workers understand their rights and responsibilities in these delicate situations.



As a Reno workers’ compensation attorney, Robert Kilby has helped thousands of workers get what they need to recover and get back on their feet after an injury. Not every workers’ compensation dispute will require a court room approach. A consultation with a skilled Reno workers’ compensation attorney will help Nevada workers understand what their best course of action is during a workers’ compensation dispute. A skilled and compassionate Reno workers’compensation attorney will take every factor into consideration before providing any advice. This means potential clients are almost always advised to gather all relevant paperwork and material before seeking a consultation. Robert Kilby believes in offering clients the utmost compassion and respect. The Robert Kilby Law office never hands cases off to inexperienced junior attorneys or paralegals.



More information on Reno workers’ compensation attorney Robert Kilby is available on the Kilby Law website.



Robert Kilby Law

1895 Plumas Street, Suite 4

Reno, NV 89509

Phone: 775-337-6670