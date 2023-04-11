Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2023 -- Skillz Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) concerning whether a series of statements by Skillz Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Francisco, CA based Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. On March 24, 2023 Skillz Inc stated that its "previously issued consolidated financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and the previously issued unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements in 2020 and 2021 and the first three quarters of 2022 (collectively, the 'Relevant Periods'), as well as the associated earnings press releases, were materially misstated and therefore the financial statements should be restated and the financial statements and earnings press releases should no longer be relied upon." Specifically, Skllz stated that it "identified multiple prior Relevant Period misstatements, the most material of which identified to date relate to (i) an increase in end-user liability, (ii) indirect tax liabilities in foreign jurisdictions and U.S. sales and use tax liabilities, and (iii) impairment of long-lived assets of Aarki, Inc. The Company will correct for such misstatements by restating its 2021 and 2020 consolidated financial statements, in connection with the filing of its 2022 10-K. Restated financial information as of and for the impacted 2022, 2021 and 2020 quarterly and annual periods will be included in the 2022 10-K."



Those who purchased shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.