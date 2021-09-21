Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Skillz Inc..



Investors who are current long term investors in Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: SKLZ stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Skillz Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: SKLZ stocks, concerns whether certain Skillz directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California the plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that three games responsible for a majority of Skillz's revenues had declined substantially, that Skillz's revenue recognition policy misrepresented the financial condition of the company, that unrealistic market growth, specifically in the Android market, and that as a result defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



