Edmonton, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Dr. Barry Lycka founder of the Canadian Skin Cancer Foundation and Director of Age Reversing Dermatology In Edmonton, Alberta, Canada is shedding light on the latest developments used to monitor and evaluate skin lesions, making the fight against basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma even easier.



To kick off Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Barry Lycka, Assistant Clinical Professor at the University of Alberta, founder of the Canadian Skin Cancer Foundation and Director of the renowned Age Reversing Dermatology is sharing some alarming statistics on skin cancer in Canada:



- One in every three cancers diagnosed worldwide is a skin cancer, 80-90% of which are caused by ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

- Over 80,000 cases of skin cancer are diagnosed in Canada each year, more than 5,000 of which are melanoma, the mostly deadly form of skin cancer.

- Canadians born in the 1990s have two to three times higher lifetime risk of getting skin cancer (1 in 6) than those born in the 1960s (1 in 20).

- There are more new cases of skin cancer each year than the number of breast, prostate, lung and colon cancers COMBINED!



Still, Dr. Lycka is optimistic. “New improved devices to diagnose skin cancer, expanding programs to educate young adults and children about skin cancer, and new creams to prevent skin cancer are helping us with our battle, Dr. Lycka said.



The new Aura Skin Cancer Detection device from Verisante is a bread box sized device that Dr. Lycka uses to examine both subdermal and surface structure to determine if the area needs to be biopsied. The exam takes seconds and is administered over the skin. The physician can instantaneously see whether a lesion is likely to be a cancer, making a determination of proper treatment steps more conclusive than ever before.



“Early detection is the best way to ensure that skin cancer can be treated successfully,” said Barry Lycka. “Since you don’t need x-rays or blood tests to find skin cancer early, this new Aura imaging system combined with patient awareness of warning signs is sure to greatly speed along the detection process. That’s why the Canadian Skin Cancer Foundation is getting it’s message out through awareness programs. At Age Reversing Dermatology we specialize in Mohs micrographic surgery, which is one of the most advanced, most successful, and least invasive forms of skin cancer treatment. This new technology is being heavily utilized and I expect it will lead to more successful treatment outcomes.”



About Dr. Barry Lycka

Dr. Lycka, who has been named repeatedly by Consumers Choice Awards as one of the leading doctors in Edmonton, has been a frequent guest on local, national and international news shows. Dr. Lycka is a leading innovator of advanced laser technology and is internationally recognized as having pioneered Cellulaze, SmartLipo and the Aura Skin Cancer Detection Laser as well as other skin rejuvenation techniques. In 2003, he founded the Canadian Skin Cancer Foundation, whose major fund raiser is May 9, 2014. Consisting of a gala format featuring wine, great food, and great blues music, and is being held at the Oasis Center in Edmonton.