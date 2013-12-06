Skin Care and Hair Care Company Provides Innovative Beauty Products

Delray Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- La Jeunesse Skin Care, a leading skin care and hair care company, is reaching out to those willing to improve their skin and hair health. With natural ingredients, emulsifiers, beaded agents, lotions, pastes, powder, and light gels, it intends to change the standards in the industry. Its products are made for all hair types and skin types.



The Skin Care Experts

Marcia Teixeira and Luciana Vilas Boas are the people behind La Jeunesse Skin Care. Both, having made a name for themselves in beauty and health, share their passion and dedication to introducing an exceptional skin and hair care product line. As they acknowledge today’s diverse and demanding lifestyles, they remain focused on developing cosmetics that are way ahead of those in the market.



Products & Services



- Anti-Aging Cellulose Masques & Creams

- Anti-Wrinkle Cream

- Blemish-Free Cleansers

- Exfoliants, Serums & Lifts

- Hair color Treatments

- Make-Up Removals

- Oil Reduction Creams

- Revitalizers

- Oxygenation Creams

- Specialized Combs

- Treated & Hydrate Set Toner



Other than being best for clearing impurities, moisturizing hair, reducing flakes and fine lines, replenishing, tightening skin, and unclogging pores among others, La Jeunesse Skin Care markets a line of products with health benefits. These include the company’s vitamin C and rosacea treatment packs. On its website, customers may shop via category, concerns, age range, hair type, skin type, and texture.



The Royal Pro Program

As the company believes in expanding its network, La Jeunesse Skin Care has established the ROYAL PRO program. Aiming to provide opportunity to own a La Jeunesse Skin Care retail store, it invites licensed cosmetologists and estheticians based in the United States to become part of its team. By signing up, they may share, earn, and grow.



Contact Details

Office:

La Jeunesse Skin Care

125 North Congress Avenue

Suite 17/18

Delray Beach, Florida

33445

Phone: 561 272 8443

Email: info@lajeunesseskincare.com

Website: http://www.lajeunesseskincare.com