Skin Care Company Uses Rap Song to Promote Facial Mask

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Natural skin care company, Pure & Essential Minerals wanted to inspire people to take care of their skin, so they came up with a novel idea. They recorded a rap song.



"Everyone has to care for their skin. But the question for us became: how do we inspire people to take some time each week to nourish themselves?" explains Drew Waters, marketing manager at Pure & Essential Minerals. "There is a whole generation who haven't even taken into account the benefits of taking care of their skin.".



The company produced some lyrics and gave them to Miami-based rapper JMoon to play with. The final result became the Mud Mask Rap. The song and music video is gaining viewers on YouTube. It shows an inspired montage of common skin conditions that can be helped by applying a weekly facial mud mask, as well as portraits of faces proudly donning their mud masks.



The company's own facial mask, the Dead Sea Mud Mask is experiencing a surge in sales due to this one savvy move. Another reason for its popularity is the all-natural ingredients it incorporates. Dead Sea cosmetics and minerals have a long history and reputation for offering the ultimate benefits in facial and skin revitalization.



The Dead Sea, located between Jordan and Israel, is the world's original Spa. Its waters and mud contain over 21 minerals found nowhere else in such quantities. The Dead Sea Mud Mask, when applied weekly, extracts excess oils, toxins and impurities from the skin as well as naturally moisturizing the skin and replenishing the skin's tone.



The mud mask is used by all kinds of people, young and old, who are looking for an extra glow in their complexion. It is suitable for all skin types and excellent for managing common skin conditions, including acne, large pores, eczema and psoriasis.



The Dead Sea mud mask is available at a reduced price for a limited period at Amazon.com.

http://www.amazon.com/Dead-Sea-Mud-Face-Mask/dp/B00C8YCFU4/



About Pure & Essential Minerals

At Pure and Essential Minerals, we believe the most powerful and effective ingredients for the care of your skin come directly from nature. Our natural skin care products are manufactured using only natural and organic ingredients direct from the source. Pure and Essential Minerals has a simple goal, to provide the most natural skin care products available, made with superior ingredients and paired with unmatched customer service.