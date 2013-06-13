Skin Care Experts Recommend to Avoid the Myth for Eye Pouch Removing

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Norway-Due to the excessive work pressure and irregular life, the pouch would be appear on our eyes earlier. Because the thin skin of our eyelid and the little movement of our eyes, the subcutaneous tissue would quickly become loosen. Our eye would be prone to edema and it will increase and become obvious with increasing of age. This kind of phenomenon is deemed an early manifestation of the body fading. The fading phenomenon of our eyes would be the enemy of each beauty. We think that each beauty would have tried their best to removing these annoying bags but the result is not as good as you wish. Today the editor from website http://www.eseeya.com/ which is the famous online retailer for the skin care devices and products would introduce you the myth for the pouch removing.



The first myth is that someone would have the idea that the pouch could be removed only when it has grown up. The pouch under the eyes would be obvious during such period of time. This is just like pregnancy. But for the idea of the editor from eseeya.com, you should remove these bags as quick as you can. In a word, you could not wait until the pouch has grown up. Women after the age of 25 will easily grow pouch which is mostly the result of fat accumulation. If you do not want to your eyes become ugly, you should remove the pouch on your eyes quickly.



The second myth is that someone would have the idea that the surgery would be painful and they do not need the surgery to remove the pouch. It is undeniable that the means of surgery to remove the pouch under the eyes is indeed a challenge for women because women are extremely sensitive with pain feeling. But for women whose age is over 40, their eyes would have severe lower eyelid laxity and there are also obvious wrinkles. In that kind of situation, the women must have surgery to repair loose structure more safe and efficient. However, the expert has also told us that the special Skin Care Devices and products for pouch would be the most effective way for us to remove the ugly bags under our eyes.



The third myth is related to the using of the cosmetic and other skin care products. For this point, it would be a little bit complicated. If it is the physical pouches which is caused by dust, unbalanced diet or stay up, then you could use cosmetics or nutritious cream which can indeed improve the eye problem. But if it is the pathological eye bags which the whole structure of the eye has been changed, it must be cured by surgery or medication. At last, we recommend you use the Skin Care Devices and products from website eseeya.com. Their products would have good effect for your eye pouches.



