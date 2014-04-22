Skin Care for Men Explained Reveals the Secret to Amazing Skin

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Global Industry Analysts estimates the male grooming industry will see sales of $33 billion or more by the year 2015, thanks to an increased interest on the part of males when it comes to grooming and appearance. Other factors fueling this growth include a growing middle class and product innovation. "Anyone interested in learning more about male grooming and skin care need look no further than Skin Care For Men Explained (www.Skincareformenexplained.com)", John Donaldson, site spokesperson, declares.



Many turn to this site when the time comes to select a new Aftershave, one that helps to condition the skin while ensuring skin problems, such as large pores or ingrown hairs, don't mar the overall appearance. Some base their choice of aftershave on the scent it delivers, yet this can be a mistake as that particular product may not be best for one's skin type. Aftershave helps to prevent dry skin, razor burn, and more.



"Men often choose to purchase Neutrogena Men Razor Defense Post Shave Lotion as it contains no dyes or oils. The lotion soothes irritation while healing and moisturizing dry skin. Others find The Art of Shaving After-Shave Balm better meets their needs as it refreshes and regenerates skin, making it a good choice for those with normal, dry, or sensitive skin. These are just two of the many aftershave options one can learn more about when visiting Skin Care For Men Explained," Donaldson continues.



Men need a way to hold their skin care products, especially those who travel a great deal for work or pleasure, and Skin Care For Men Explained understands this. The site offers a whole section on choosing the right Mens toiletry bag for one's needs to ensure each gentleman has his products on hand when completing grooming tasks. Having a bag specifically designed for carrying these products allows a man to stick with the routine at the gym, while out with the guys for a weekend, or when attending a sporting event in a distant city.



"Skin Care For Men examines every aspect of the male grooming process, offering recommendations on various products for each aspect. Visit the site to review the full skin care regime and to learn more about amazing products, ones designed with a male's skin care needs in mind. The sooner one visits the site, the sooner he can start on the path to amazing skin, “Donaldson proclaims.



About Skin Care For Men Explained

Men, when starting on the path to healthy skin, often find they are overwhelmed by the many products available, which is where Skin Care For Men Explained becomes of great help. The site strives to help each male find the perfect routine and products for their skin care needs, with some perseverance and a little experimentation. Skin Care For Men Explained outlines a basic routine any male can follow, one which the guy's skin will thank him for over time.