Skin Care in Bosnia-Herzegovina - New Market Study Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- The marginal value growth recorded in skin care in Bosnia-Herzegovina during 2012 was a slightly less positive performance than the 1% current value CAGR recorded over the entire review period. After three consecutive years of current value declines, skin care finally registered positive growth during 2012, although marginal growth is hardly cause for celebration. This growth was primarily due to the rising of average unit price in skin care as volume sales continued to decline amidst ongoing...
Euromonitor International's Skin Care in Bosnia-Herzegovina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Body Care, Facial Care, Hand Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
