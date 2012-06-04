"Skin Care in China" now available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Skin Care in China" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- During 2011, premium anti-agers continued to register dynamic growth, mainly driven by the increasing popularity of products featuring gene-repair functions and rejuvenation effects. Following some hot sellers, such as Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex from Estee Lauder and Lancome Genifique from L'Oreal, more new products highlighting anti-ageing functions were launched by leading players in skin care. For instance, L'Oreal launched L'Oreal Paris Youth Code Prodigious...
Euromonitor International's Skin Care in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Body Care, Facial Care, Hand Care.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Skin Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Skin Care in the US
- Skin Care in Norway
- Skin Care in Japan
- Skin Care in Israel
- Skin Care in India
- Skin Care in the United Kingdom
- Skin Care in Brazil
- Emerging Opportunities in the Indian Personal Care Industry
- Skin Care in New Zealand
- Skin Care in Saudi Arabia