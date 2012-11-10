"Skin Care in Guatemala" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Skin Care in Guatemala", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2012 -- Skin care in Guatemala increased in value by 8% during 2011, rising to GTQ376 million. In Guatemala, women are the main users of skin care products and Guatemalan women are more than willing to spend money on facial care, among other skin care categories. However, facial care remains by far the most popular category in skin care in Guatemala, accounting for 51% of total skin care retail value sales during 2011.
Euromonitor International's Skin Care in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Body Care, Facial Care, Hand Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
