Skin Care in Slovenia: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Skin Care in Slovenia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Despite the current economic crisis and falling consumer purchasing power, demand for skin care products remains high in Slovenia. With the changing demographic picture and ageing population, more people are eager to retain their youthful appearance by seeking different methods of rejuvenation, and using innovative ingredients to nourish their skin seems like a good option. Therefore, skin care remains the category with the high number of innovations launched on the market and the most...
Euromonitor International's Skin Care in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Body Care, Facial Care, Hand Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Skin Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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